Moment policeman is 'almost killed' after being dragged through suspect's window during routine traffic stop in Florida

This footage shows a police officer clinging on to the side of a car as he is twice dragged through the window of a vehicle during a routine traffic stop which turned violent.

The video, released by Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, begins with an officer pulling over a car because its windows appear to be excessively tinted.

The conversation remains calm at first as the officer speaks to the driver, asking for his licence after measuring the tint of the glass.

The officer even jovially tells the driver the name on his licence is the “best name I’ve seen” as they converse at the roadside, near Interstate 4 in Florida.

However, things take a turn when the officer, named Deputy Blais, asks about a “hint of weed” smell coming from the vehicle.

The pair discuss if there is any cannabis in the car and it begins to get heated as Mr Blais asks the driver to turn the car’s ignition off.

As they argue, the driver eventually pulls away with the driver’s hand on the seatbelt as he hangs through the window.

The deputy yells: “Do me a favour, I’m telling you right now, stop!”

The driver, confronted with a gun from the deputy, does stop but then speeds away again and grabs the firearm.

The deputy fell off the car and the driver fled the scene, before allegedly stopping his car and racing from it.

Mr Blais had fired some shots into the car and is said to be doing “remarkably well”.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma said his deputy “could have been killed” in the incident, which took place on Saturday morning.

A man, named Rocky Rudolph, was detained and charged with 32 felonies after the incident, Mr Lemma said.