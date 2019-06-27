Moment policeman is 'almost killed' after being dragged through suspect's window during routine traffic stop in Florida
-
"The European heatwave hits the UK""The European heatwave is set to hit the UK Temperatures are set to soar above 30 degrees celsius This year's Glastonbury festival could be the hottest ever "Evening Standard
-
"The families of London Bridge victims react to inquest conclusion""Family members of those killed in the 2017 London Bridge terror attack react to the findings of the inquest at the Old Bailey in London."Evening Standard
-
"Hottest day of the year so far as temperature hits 30C""Hottest day of the year so far as temperature hits 30C."Evening Standard
-
"Suspect drags deputy in his car during traffic stop"
-
"The European heatwave hits the UK"
-
"The families of London Bridge victims react to inquest conclusion"
-
"Hottest day of the year so far as temperature hits 30C"
-
"Inquest concludes victims of London Bridge terror attacks unlawfully killed"
-
"Italian engineers blow up Genoa bridge towers"
-
"Joe Biden criticised over his record on race"
-
"National weather forecast June 28"
-
"Boris Johnson does not rule out proroguing Parliament"
-
"Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin meet at the G20 summit"
-
"Baby in serious condition after fall from Luton window"
-
"Notre Dame ravaged by a huge fire"
-
"Boris Johnson would 'absolutely not' involve Nigel Farage in EU negotiations"
-
"Moment police officers find baby wrapped in plastic bag"
-
"Capuchin monkeys crack palm nuts"
This footage shows a police officer clinging on to the side of a car as he is twice dragged through the window of a vehicle during a routine traffic stop which turned violent.
The video, released by Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, begins with an officer pulling over a car because its windows appear to be excessively tinted.
The conversation remains calm at first as the officer speaks to the driver, asking for his licence after measuring the tint of the glass.
The officer even jovially tells the driver the name on his licence is the “best name I’ve seen” as they converse at the roadside, near Interstate 4 in Florida.
However, things take a turn when the officer, named Deputy Blais, asks about a “hint of weed” smell coming from the vehicle.
The pair discuss if there is any cannabis in the car and it begins to get heated as Mr Blais asks the driver to turn the car’s ignition off.
As they argue, the driver eventually pulls away with the driver’s hand on the seatbelt as he hangs through the window.
The deputy yells: “Do me a favour, I’m telling you right now, stop!”
The driver, confronted with a gun from the deputy, does stop but then speeds away again and grabs the firearm.
The deputy fell off the car and the driver fled the scene, before allegedly stopping his car and racing from it.
Mr Blais had fired some shots into the car and is said to be doing “remarkably well”.
Sheriff Dennis Lemma said his deputy “could have been killed” in the incident, which took place on Saturday morning.
A man, named Rocky Rudolph, was detained and charged with 32 felonies after the incident, Mr Lemma said.
More from Evening Standard
-
EU leaders fail to agree who should take top jobs after 18 hours of talksEvening Standard
-
Cheryl shares first recording of son Bear's voice as she opens up on 36th birthday plansEvening Standard
-
Stranger Things x H&M: Shop the 80s-inspired collection just in time for season 3Evening Standard