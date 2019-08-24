Parys Lapper death: Disabled artist who posed for Trafalgar Square plinth opens up about loss of 19-year-old son

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

A disabled artist, who modelled for a Trafalgar Square plinth, has opened up about the death of her son after he struggled with school bullies and drugs.

Alison Lapper, who was born with no arms and shortened legs, was pregnant with her son Parys when she posed for a sculpture that spent two years on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square.

More than 19 years later, she has spoken about the death of her son, whose body was found in a Worthing hotel last month.

The police told Ms Lapper that her son might have died from an accidental overdose, according to the Sunday Times.

Speaking to the paper, she said: "He was out of control and I couldn't help."

Parys's life was watched by millions as he featured in the acclaimed BBC documentary series, Child of Our Time, presented by Professor Robert Winston.

The show observed 25 diverse children until they reached their 20th birthdays. ​Parys is the only one of them to have died before reaching that milestone.

Speaking publicly for the first time since her son's death on August 13, Ms Lapper said Parys had struggled with bullies at high school in their hometown Shoreham-by-Sea.

She said they mocked him because his mother was - in her words - a "crip".

Parys told his mother at the age of 13 that he no longer wanted her to come to his parents' evenings.

"I could see how anxious he was," she said, adding that if she turned up "they would rip pieces out of him" the next day.

He soon turned to drugs when depression and anxiety set in, magnified by the pressures he felt from his peers on social media, Ms Lapper added.

Miss Lapper said she "fought tooth and nail" to try to help him, but added that people did not believe her worries.

At the age of 16, his drug taking and erratic behaviour had escalated to the point where he had to be put in a care home, which had "appalling" conditions, she said.

She added that his mental health declined and so he took more drugs in a "vicious circle".

While he was at the Worthing hotel, which served as a halfway house, Ms Lapper believed her son was getting better.

He was looking forward to starting a new job and they recently enjoyed a day out together. She last spoke to him three days before he died.

"The drugs were a consequence of what he had been through," she said. "Mums like me shouldn't be burying 19-year-old kids, should we?"