Pets at Home is stockpiling millions of pounds worth of stock in case of no-deal Brexit

Pets at Home has imported “a couple of million pounds” worth of goods as it prepares for the potential ramifications of a no-deal Brexit.

The chief executive of the chain, Peter Pritchard, said the company took action amid fears customers will be unable to feed their animals if stocks are dilapidated.

He said: “We don't want families to run out of food for their pets."

Some 17 per cent of the stores’ supplies come from outside of the UK – leading to fears that port and border delays could cause issues for stock.

Commenting on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal, Mr Pritchard pleaded for “clarity”.

He said: "The most important thing is that business needs clarity.

"We can cope as long as we know what (the deal) is.

"We just want clarity and certainty."

Pets at Home is also worried over the impact of Brexit on its workforce, with a "significant" number of employees from the EU.

A particular concerns is with its vets and distribution centre staff.

"Brexit may result in changes to UK immigration policy which increases the risk around the availability, recruitment and retention of these individuals," the group said.

The group's Brexit plans see it join a growing list of firms launching contingency efforts due to concerns Mrs May will not get parliamentary support for her EU withdrawal deal.

Topps Tiles also stated it had aims to begin stockpiling key products ahead of Brexit.

This followed recent confirmation of similar plans from the likes of Mr Kipling cakes firm Premier Foods, Majestic Wine and catering giant Compass.

​Additional reporting by the Press Association.