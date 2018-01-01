Russian jets suspected to have killed 20 people in bombing run on houses near Damascus

Suspected Russian jets were reported to have killed at least 20 people today when they bombed two residential buildings in a besieged rebel enclave near Damascus.

Residents and a war monitor said at least four bombs were reported to have flattened the buildings in Misraba, also wounding more than 40, while at least 10 people were killed in aerial strikes in nearby towns.

The towns are in Eastern Ghouta, the last major rebel stronghold near Syria’s capital. Eleven women and a child were among the dead in the strike in Misraba, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Crying , screaming and remains of civilians. Just listen and Imagine if you were there It is really like a doomsday in #Misraba town, #EasternGhouta

Video uploaded by activists showed rescue workers pulling women and children from the rubble.

The footage could not be independently confirmed. Pictures also emerged of bloodied children being treated on hospital beds.

A child receives treatment after the bombing ( AFP )

Backed by Russian strikes, Syrian regime forces have escalated attacks on Eastern Ghouta in recent months, seeking to tighten a siege that residents and aid workers say is a deliberate use of starvation as a weapon of war.

The UN says about 400,000 civilians besieged in the region face “complete catastrophe” because aid deliveries have been blocked and hundreds of people who need medical evacuation have not been allowed to leave.

Jets bombed Harasta, a town in the Eastern Ghouta, when rebels this week overran a major base that was still held by the Syrian army inside the enclave. Local people said the regime had used the base to pound residential areas.

A Syrian man and a child, who were injured in shelling on the town of Misraba , receive treatment at a make-shift hospital ( AFP )

Human rights groups have accused Russia of being responsible for the deaths of thousands of civilians since its intervention two years ago turned the tide of war in favour of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

Scores of hospitals and civil defence centres have been bombed in what the opposition says is a “scorched earth policy” to paralyse life in rebel-held areas. Moscow denies targeting civilians and says it only attacks hardline Islamists. The Syrian government denies using hunger as a weapon.

Last month President Vladimir Putin ordered a “significant” withdrawal of troops from Syria when he made a surprise visit to an airbase in the country, declaring victory in Russia’s military campaign and indicating Mr Assad was all but certain to win the near-seven-year war against rebels that has killed an estimated 400,000 people.

But on December 31, at least seven Russian planes were destroyed by rebel shelling at the Khmeimim airbase, the Russian daily Kommersant reported last night. At least four Su-24 bombers, two Su-35S fighters, an An-72 transport plane, and an ammunition depot were destroyed, Kommersant said, citing two “military-diplomatic” sources.

The attack would mark the single biggest loss of military hardware for Russia since it launched airstrikes in autumn 2015. Russia’s defence ministry denied the aircraft were blown up but said two Russians died in a mortar attack on the base by rebels, the TASS news agency reported.@MichaelRHowie