The Londoner: Racism row over Brexiteer's tweet

ANTI-Brexit campaigner Femi Oluwole has accused Andy Wigmore, the communications director at Leave.EU, of being “like a racist Russian doll” after Wigmore said that Oluwole looked like Labour politician Diane Abbott.

Wigmore made the comment on Twitter, asking, “Have you eaten Diane Abbott, Femi?” and added, “You sound like her, you have a grasp of numbers second only to her and you even look like her, although you have much more of a glowing complexion.”

Oluwole told The Londoner he felt “frustrated” when he first saw Wigmore’s tweet, but said, “It’s just something I have to deal with. It’s motivation to keep fighting because this is what we’re dealing with.”

Wigmore, who styles himself as a “Bad Boy of Brexit”, is an ally of Arron Banks, the multimillionaire Brexit donor, and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

“It’s rude what I said, but it’s not racist,” Wigmore said this morning, adding that widespread anger online was “complete fake outrage as usual”.

When challenged over the comparison between Oluwole and Abbott, Wigmore replied:“I look like that guy out of Spandau Ballet, am I offended? The comparison had nothing to do with colour.”

This morning Twitter investigated Wigmore’s tweet, but found it did not violate any rules.

Oluwole said he wasn’t expecting an apology from Wigmore as “that sort of person isn’t the sort of person I expect to reason with. I can reach most Brexit voters but [not] your straight-up racists… so I’m not even going to try.”

Instead, the Our Future Our Choice campaigner said what irked him was “the fact that [Wigmore] is a close associate of Nigel Farage” and that Farage had walked away from organisations such as Leave.EU and Ukip and “pretended he’s not racist”.

This is not the first time Oluwole has been targeted. Earlier this month he had a Union flag poked in his face and was called a “f***ing traitor” outside a Brexit Party rally in west London.

“It’s been getting steadily worse,” Oluwole said this morning of the abuse he faces, adding, “the more I’m seen as a threat to Brexit the harsher it gets.”

Latest political poll takes the biscuit

LABOUR’S Lisa Nandy despairs of the nation’s polarised state of debate. “Just when you thought the UK couldn’t be more divided and YouGov go and do this,” she tweeted, alongside a YouGov poll revealing the UK’s top five biscuits.

Nandy wasn’t the only one dismayed. “My mum worked for 30 years on the biscuit counter at BHS,” replied shadow chancellor John McDonnell. “She will be spinning in her grave. I can’t believe that Rich Tea and Jammie Dodgers didn’t come top. Moral of this story: never trust opinion polls.”

---

QUENTIN Tarantino says spaghetti western maestro Sergio Leone and composer Ennio Morricone “affected my films in every way, shape and form”. The director writes in The Spectator that Leone’s ability “to cut picture to music” turned film on its head in the Sixties. “The way we cut to music now: you pick some rock song and you cut your scene to it. That all started with Leone and Morricone.”

---

HOW do you celebrate a landmark birthday when you’re Jeremy Corbyn? The Labour leader marked the big 7-0 with his family last weekend... at his allotment, wearing a T-shirt reading “I’d Rather Be at the Allotment”.

Bevy of beautiful people gather to celebrate the birthday of Elite

ELITE London struck a celebratory pose last night at Ella Canta in Mayfair as the modelling agency threw a glittering bash in association with Maestro Dobel tequila for its 10th anniversary. Pixie Geldof and Daisy Lowe were enjoying the fun, while Jack Guinness cut a dash alongside ballet star Eric Underwood.

Underwood plays Admetus in the upcoming film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Cats, which is directed by Tom Hopper. The Royal Ballet dancer recently revealed that Taylor Swift, who plays Bombalurina, had gifted the cast goodie bags.

Meanwhile, it was va-va vroom at Selfridges, as automotive rally brand Gumball 3000 launched its new collaborative effort with Italian sportswear label Kappa and eyewear brand Carrera. Dylan Weller, the model and daughter of Paul, was at the event, alongside Mary Charteris and Malachi Kirby.

SW1A

ANDREA Jenkyns MP, below, came out batting for Dominic Raab last night, but it wasn’t smooth sailing. “On the back of the Times poll tonight,” Jenkyns wrote, “we need to tweet:” and then added a message about polling. It seems she had been too swift to tweet, and had copied and pasted an internal email. This first bungled tweet soon vanished, replaced by another, minus her instructions.

---

EDDIE Hughes MP, 50, has seen the photos circulating of a young, muscular Dominic Raab and instantly recognised a fake. “Someone has Photoshopped Dominic’s head on to a photo of my body,” he teased. Yes, Eddie, that’s what happened.

---

WHO would turn down a chance to attend this weekend’s Champions League final? Theresa May, that’s who. Playbook reports that staffers asked the outgoing PM if she wanted to go, given that both teams are English. She, a cricket fan, politely declined.

Corbyn's Brexit policy gets the red card

LIVERPOOL manager Jürgen Klopp, a passionate Remainer, has criticised Jeremy Corbyn for putting his own ambition before what’s best for Britain. “I don’t know what Mr Corbyn wants to do — does he want to be prime minister or does he want to do the best for the country?” he told Channel 4 News. Disappointingly, he adds that he would not consider a career in politics. “I will never. Because I have too much common sense that I could survive in that business.”

Quote of the day

‘The key word that we need to get back to... is the word love’

Tory leadership contender Rory Stewart dreams of a kinder politics