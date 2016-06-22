The Weeknd cuts ties with H&M over advert for 'coolest monkey in the jungle' hoodie labelled 'racist'

Singer The Weeknd has said he will no longer work with H&M after the high street giant was forced to apologise over an offensive advert.

An image of a black child modelling a hoodie with the slogan “coolest monkey in the jungle” was labelled "racist" by people on social media after it appeared on the Swedish retailer’s UK website.

The Canadian singer, who has sold merchandise through H&M and modelled for the company, said he was “shocked and embarrassed” by the photo.

He tweeted: “Woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo.

“I’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore...”

The advert, which has now been removed, sparked backlash on Twitter and was deemed “inappropriate” and “racist”.

In a tweet that has been shared 20,000 times, blogger Stephanie Yeboah wrote: “Whose idea was it at @hm to have this little sweet black boy wear a jumper that says ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’? I mean. What.”

Selene Arianela compared the image to one of a white child modelling a hoodie emblazoned with the words “Jungle survival expert.”

She said: “This is inappropriate, offensive, and racist. Why is the white kid 'a jungle survivor' and the black kid the 'coolest monkey in the jungle'?

“How do you think this is okay? REMOVE this and the clothing piece. This is completely distasteful!”

Others blamed lack of cultural awareness while others defended H&M, calling the advert "an innocent mistake".

An H&M spokeswoman said: “This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended.”

The company has been approached for further comment.