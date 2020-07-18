Thorpe Park incident: Police make fourth arrest over Surrey theme park knife attack

© Provided by Evening Standard

Police have arrested a fourth man in connection with a stabbing at Thorpe Park last weekend.

Two groups of people were involved in an altercation on the bridge close to the exit of the Chertsey theme park on July 18 and a 26-year-old man was treated for an injury to his stomach.

He is now recovering at home. No one else was hurt.

Surrey Police said on Sunday that a 26-year-old suspect, from Lambeth, south London, was detained in Leicester just after midnight on Saturday. He has since been released on police bail until August 22.

Craig Harakh, of Jeffreys Road in Lambeth, London, was previously charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon following his arrest on July 19. He is being held in custody.

Two 26-year-old men from Lambeth were released on police bail until August 15 after being arrested on July 18.

Surrey Police said while the investigation is ongoing, officers now believe they have traced everyone they need to in connection with the case.

The theme park was put on lockdown while emergency services rushed to the scene on Saturday, July 18.

In a statement, the park said: "We would like to reassure guests that the incident that took place at the resort as a result of an altercation between two guests yesterday was very much an isolated incident.

"The health, safety and security of our visitors and staff is our primary objective. We have an excellent security track record and have never had any incidents of this kind in over forty years, with millions of visitors during this time."

The park said it was "fully co-operating" with police.

Security teams carry out bag searches and regularly patrol the premises and the operators said they were investigating how a weapon had been brought in.

Thorpe Park reopened on July 4 after being shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

