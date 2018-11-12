Three people seriously injured in 'accidental steam release' at Heysham 1 power station in Lancashire

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

Three people have been injured at a power station in Lancashire after an “accidental steam release.”

EDF, the owners of Heysham 1 Nuclear Power station said that the incident took place at 10.30pm on Monday.

According to reports, the three people were injured when a steam release caused a blast of high temperature to escape.

Two of the casualties were taken to Royal Preston Hospital and a third was taken to Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester.

All three people injured are EDF employees.

A spokesman for EDF said: “There was no risk to the public during the incident which is now under control.

“Safety is our overriding priority and we will investigate how this happened and make sure all measures necessary are put in place to ensure it doesn't happen again.”

Fire crews attended the scene after an automatic emergency alarm was sounded, according to the Lancashire Post.

The plant last suffered a major incident in 2015, when there was a significant C02 leak. However there was no immediate danger or risk as a result of the event.

The Office for Nuclear Regulation has confirmed that it has been notified and will be investigating the incident.