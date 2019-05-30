Tributes paid to London Bridge victims on second anniversary of attack

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited Emergency services tending to the wounded after the June 3 attack (PA)

Tributes were today paid to the eight victims of the London Bridge terror attack as its second anniversary was marked.

Three women and five men died when three attackers ploughed into crowds in a white van before stabbing revellers with inch knives on June 3, 2017.

Christine Archibald, 30, Xavier Thomas, 45, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, Sara Zelenak, 21, Kirsty Boden, 28, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, died in the attack, which lasted less than 10 minutes.

The attackers, Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, were shot dead by police at the scene.

Victims (Top L-R)Christine Archibald, James McMullan, Alexandre Pigeard, Sebastien Belanger, (Bottom L-R) Kirsty Boden, Sara Zelenak, Xavier Thomas and Ignacio Echeverria (PA)

The Met Police said: “Our thoughts remain with all those affected as we recall the bravery of the officers and the public who confronted danger in order to save others.”

British Transport Police said: “Two years ago they were taken but they’ll never be forgotten. We remember that night and the heroes who ran to help.”

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “Our thoughts are with the victims’ families, those who were injured, and the first responders who ran towards danger without a second thought.

“This was not only an attack on London, but an attack on the values and freedom that we all enjoy. Londoners responded by standing united in defiance – and that’s why those who seek to divide and destroy our way of life will never succeed.”

An inquest into the deaths is ongoing.