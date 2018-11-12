Turkey helicopter crash: Four soldiers dead and other in intensive care after aircraft tragedy in Istanbul

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

Four soldiers died when their helicopter crashed down in a residential area of Istanbul.

The Turkish military personnel were engaged in a training exercise when the chopper fell into a residential area.

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, who visited the scene, said an investigation was underway as he confirmed the deaths. Another soldier is in intensive care.

Though some reports stated the helicopter hit an apartment block, there were no reports of civilians being injured during the tragedy.

turkeyhelicopter261118b.jpg Emergency service crews rushed to the scene

"These heroic aviation personnel of ours made an effort to make an emergency landing for reasons we do not yet know," Mr Akar told reporters at the scene.

"It is understood that they made a great effort to do this without hurting anyone."

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya told the state-owned Anadolu news agency that the cause of the crash had not yet been determined.

Rescue workers sorted through the debris at the scene, where the helicopter lay on its side on the street.

The craft was crushed in the tragedy, with large sections crumpled and destroyed.

A large section of the aircraft’s tail end rested on the other side of the road.

Mr Yerlikaya was quoted as saying the helicopter hit the roof of a four-storey apartment building as it attempted an emergency landing, by broadcaster NTV.

The helicopter went down in the Sancaktepe district of Istanbul which is on the eastern edge of the city's Asian side.

It had been involved in a training exercise at the nearby Samandira air base, according to Mr Yerlikaya.