Corrie legend Amanda Barrie says Celebrity Big Brother will stop her thinking about dying

Former Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie says appearing on Celebrity Big Brother at the age of 82 will stop her thinking about dying

The acting veteran from Ashton-under-Lyne played Alma Sedgewick in the ITV1 soap on and off for for 20 years.

She starred in the Carry On films in her 20s and also had roles in the ITV's Bad Grils and Benidorm.

But now she is about to be seen as never before - as a housemate on the Channel Five reality show CBB.

She said: “I vary between thinking, ‘Have I gone entirely mad at my age’ to ‘is this going to be fun?’.

"The thing is, when you get to 82 and someone asks you to do something it would be foolish to say no.

"It’s a new adventure for me, I mean, what else am I going to do? I’ll just be sitting at home so I thought, ‘Oh no, I might as well have a go at this!’. What keeps me working? I think it’s occupational therapy to stop me thinking about death, really."

Amanda, who played the lead role Cleopatra in Carry On Cleo in 1964, says her fee for CBB will help to pay for her to go into a nursing home one day.

The actress, who is married to novelist and journalist Hilary Bonner, added: “I had no intention of doing it but I then I thought that it could pay for my care home. It would be nice to have that independence.

"Though I did have this moment when my partner, Hilary, put me in the car with two suitcases where I thought, ‘Are you sure you’re going to Big Brother or has she sent you packing to a care home now?’. I think Big Brother will be good training for the care home anyway. I may as well have a go at it now."

Celebrity Big Brother launched tonight with an all-female cast of housemates to celebrate a centenary of women’s suffrage.

Amanda, whose character Alma died of cervical cancer in 2001, says she hasn't considered winning Big Brother, adding: " I never win anything, I never have. I’m not one of those people who wins things. Even the year I left Coronation Street at it came to Alma’s death, I was beaten to the prize for best exit that year by a Yorkshire Terrier in Emmerdale! The dog got the best exit award! I don’t think Big Brother will change my fortunes, but never the less, let’s give it a go!”