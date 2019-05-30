George Galloway sacked by TalkRadio over his Liverpool Champions League tweet
George Galloway has said he has been fired by TalkRadio.
The former MP and radio presenter, who had been accused of posting an anti-Semitic tweet on Saturday following Liverpool's Champions League defeat over Tottenham, tweeted: "I've just been sacked by @talkRADIO See you in Court guys. £Palestine £Moats Long live Palestine.
"The Mother of All Talkshows - Unleashed - will not be silenced. Stay tuned for further details. £Moats."
He added: "I've been given a Red Card from @talkRADIO for 'over-celebrating' £Liverpool famous victory over Spurs.
"Not sure it's the wisest move Mr Murdoch's team ever made given the history and all."
Read more of today's top stories here
His tweet read: "Congratulations to the great people of #Liverpool to the memory of the socialist miner #BillShankley to the fallen #96 to those who fought for justice for them and to the Liverpool dockers.
"No #Israel flags on the Cup!"
A statement from the radio station on Twitter said: "talkRADIO has terminated George Galloway's weekly show with immediate effect.
"As a fair and balanced news provider, talkRADIO does not tolerate anti-Semitic views."
More from Manchester Evening News
-
'Use the force': Liam Gallagher's words of wisdom for Anthony Joshua following shock defeatManchester Evening News
-
When is Eid Al-Fitr 2019 and does Ramadan end tomorrow?Manchester Evening News
-
Things to do with the kids in and around Manchester: An A-Z of family days outManchester Evening News