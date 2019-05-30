You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

George Galloway sacked by TalkRadio over his Liverpool Champions League tweet

Manchester Evening News
a man standing on a sidewalk: Former Labour and Respect MP George Galloway has been sacked © Daily Record Former Labour and Respect MP George Galloway has been sacked

George Galloway has said he has been fired by TalkRadio.

The former MP and radio presenter, who had been accused of posting an anti-Semitic tweet on Saturday following Liverpool's Champions League defeat over Tottenham, tweeted: "I've just been sacked by @talkRADIO See you in Court guys. £Palestine £Moats Long live Palestine.

"The Mother of All Talkshows - Unleashed - will not be silenced. Stay tuned for further details. £Moats."

He added: "I've been given a Red Card from @talkRADIO for 'over-celebrating' £Liverpool famous victory over Spurs.

"Not sure it's the wisest move Mr Murdoch's team ever made given the history and all."

His tweet read: "Congratulations to the great people of #Liverpool to the memory of the socialist miner #BillShankley to the fallen #96 to those who fought for justice for them and to the Liverpool dockers.

"No #Israel flags on the Cup!"

 

A statement from the radio station on Twitter said: "talkRADIO has terminated George Galloway's weekly show with immediate effect.

"As a fair and balanced news provider, talkRADIO does not tolerate anti-Semitic views."

