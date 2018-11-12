Graeme Swann leaves Strictly Come Dancing after shock dance-off with Ashley Roberts

© Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire Oti Mabuse, Graeme Swann, Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev found themselves in the dance-off

Graeme Swann has become the ninth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing - just three weeks before the final.

In a shock dance-off, the former England cricketer found himself in the bottom two against Ashley Roberts who topped Saturday night's leader board.

The ex-Pussycat Doll and professional partner Pasha Kovalev received a score of 36 for their samba routine from judges Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli and Craig Revel-Horwood.

The couple also received the maximum amount of points for the lindyhop-athon in which in the contestants returned to the floor in a bid to move up the leader board.

© Credits: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

All of the judges opted to save Roberts.

Craig said the decision to save the singer, who has also been criticised for having dance experience, as a "no brainer".

Bruno added: "No disrespect but it's evident. Overall much, much stronger on every level."

Graeme, who was partnered with Oti Mabuse in the BBC show, stumbled during his quickstep to Sing Sing Sing by The Andrews Sisters.

The couple were awarded six points by each judge giving them a total score of 24.

© Credits: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

In a gracious exit, Swann confessed that he would have voted to save the couple too.

He said: "I can't quite believe I was put against them.

"I was on borrowed time, unless I learnt to fly or something."

He also heaped praise on partner Oti Mabuse.

"I was a novice coming in to this. This woman Oti... has just made me fall in love with this whole dance nonsense that I thought it was before.

"I absolutely adore you for that. I'll never forget everything you taught and shouted at me for weeks and weeks... I've just had the best of times. I've had the worst of times."

And Mabuse added: "We might not have been the best dancers but you have the spirit of Strictly."

© Credits: Guy Levy/PA Wire

Guy Levy/PA Wire

Strictly was also hit with 'fix' claims over the weekend after a technical glitch left the four judges stumbliing to reveal the results of the lindyhop-athon.

Each couple performed a different Lindy hop routine to win more points but as head judge Ballas went to read the scores from a tablet, she made a number of errors, confusing show hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, the contestants and viewers at home.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One on Saturday December 1 at 6.50pm.

I'm A Celebrity 2018: Harry Redknapp's son Jamie wants his dad booted first

First look at Cheryl Tweedy in new BBC One dance show, The Greatest Dancer