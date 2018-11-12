Horror and heartbreak as boy, 2, dies in hospital after falling from upstairs window of house

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Shared Services Limited Fairburn Road, Tuebrook

A two-year-old boy has died in hospital after falling from the upstairs window of a house in Liverpool.

The youngster was found lying on a pavement with a head injury outside a home in Fairburn Road, Tuebrook, at about 4.10pm on November 17.

An ambulance was called and he was taken to hospital, where his condition was described by police as critical.

On Saturday, the Liverpool Echo reported that relatives of the toddler had informed them of the decision to switch off his life support on Friday night.

The newspaper added it was believed the boy was playing upstairs with other children before the fall.

Earlier this week, Merseyside Police appealed for a woman who came to the aid of the boy in the street to come forward as they tried to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Merseyside Police social media desk via twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police CC.

You can also call 101 quoting incident reference 18400037902.