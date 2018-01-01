How you can STILL exchange your old £1 coins for new ones

The new 12-sided £1 coin has been in circulation for nearly a year and the traditional round coin has ceased to be legal tender since October of last year.

If you still have a jar full of the things though fear not, they are not totally worthless metal discs.

Essex Live reports on all the banks which will let you swap the old coins for money you can actually spend, or alternatively you, you can just pay it into your bank.

Everything you need to know:

Why was the new £1 coin introduced?

There have been concerns about the old round pound's vulnerability to sophisticated counterfeiters - around one in every 30 round pounds is a dud. The new £1 coin boasts new security features.

When was the deadline for the old £1 coin?

The old £1 coin ceased to be legal tender and went out of circulation at midnight on Sunday, October 15 2017.

Does Barclays still accept the old £1 coin?

Barclays confirmed that their customers can continue to deposit their old £1 coins into their personal and business accounts.

The bank has said it has not yet set a date for when they will cease to accept the coin.

This means that - providing you hold an account with Barclays - you can still exchange your round pounds.

There's also no limit as to how many old pounds you can deposit.

Does the Lloyds Banking Group accept the old £1 coin?

The Lloyds Banking Group consists of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland and has said it has no plans to stop accepting the old coin from customers.

Does Santander accept the old £1 coin?

The banking giant also confirmed there will be no limits as to how many coins they will accept - meaning you could deposit between one to a whole bag of coins at your local branch.

The same also goes for NatWest and The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).