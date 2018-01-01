India sparks MASSIVE row on Celebrity Big Brother after claiming she has phobia of drag queens

India Willoughby told housemates she felt "upset" after Shane Jenek helped Andrew Brady dress up as a drag queen on tonight's CBB.

In dramatic scenes transgender journalist India was in tears after The Apprentice star Andrew appeared as alter ego Betty Swollocks to the housemates, complete with a glittery beard.

India then stormed off to bed and pulled the covers over her head.

Earlier she told the Celebrity Big Brother house: "I have a bit of a phobia about drag queens.

"I don't want it to look like homophobia because it's not."

India later reappeared in the lounge to explain why she was crying, telling the housemates she has a phobia of drag queens as a result of gender dysphoria, also known as gender identity disorder.

She said: "I want explain why that upset me. I was crying.

"I'm a woman. A man walks into a room in a dress and everyone laughing at it upsets me.

"Somebody coming in dressed like that freaks me out."

Having his say Andrew, who had removed the makeup and outfit, replied: "I'm a heterosexual man from the north if I go to my local working men's club it's not alright for me Andrew Brady to walk in a bar and start going 'hi guys'.'

"I'm a heterosexual man but I'm camp as f***. I wanted to break that gender barrier between a heterosexual male drinking the beer down the pub called Dan and Dave and bring in this heterosexual male who's comfortable with himself."

But India protested she had no idea what he was talking about, which led Andrew to claim: "I can't be a***** with this. I'm done."

Heading into the garden he branded India a "d*** head" and said: "Do a good thing, take the makeup off and you still get victimised. F*** you you p****."

Andrew was made over by Courtney Act - whose real name is Shane Gilberto Jenek - an Australian singer, drag queen and star of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Andrew explained: "I didn't do it to take the p***"

"It's just a night in a woman's outfit looking 10 out of 10."

Former Coronation Street star Amanda Barrie previously left India Willoughby furious after she misgendered her, calling her a man twice and then laughing - which India was upset by.

She has also taken housemates Rachel Johnson and Ann Widdecombe to task after they misgendered her in the house.