Just Eat introduce new 'service charge' just as 50p credit card fee is scrapped

The news that the annoying 50p service charge on credit and debit cards would be scrapped this year was music to almost everyone's ears.

The government announced the ban (which can be as high as 20 per cent) in July 2017 under an EU rule change.

To combat this change, online delivery service Just Eat has introduced a 50p service charge on 8 January , the week before credit card fee will be be banned by the government on January 13 .

It's a pretty obvious and tasteless move (excuse the pun) from Just Eat and worse yet it will effect all customers, even those who pay by cash.

Just Eat says it was already reviewing its approach to additional charges prior to the new law being announced, and they say that the new legislation along with their new service charge will help them offer the best possible takeaway experience.

Just Eat makes millions of pounds a year in revenue from its 50p card payment fee – money that it was set to lose this weekend, so it does make sense from a business standpoint.

In a statement, Just Eat wrote: "As of 8 January 2018 we have made a change to the way restaurants are charged to process Just Eat orders - a 50p service charge will be implemented for all orders.

"The 50p charge simply means that along with our restaurant partners, we can continue to deliver the best possible takeaway experience, and applying the charge equally across the customer base, ensures fairness for all."

Unsurprisingly, people have taken to Twitter to express their disdain for this.

Fees for paying with plastic – most commonly a credit card – are added on pretty much everything from low-cost flights and tax bills to cinema tickets and takeaway meals, but the Treasury has said these would be consigned to history from this Saturday.