Man City striker Gabriel Jesus has injury fears confirmed

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has suffered knee ligament damage, doctors have confirmed.

But the Brazilian will not need surgery on the injury, which left him in tears after falling awkwardly against Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve.

It was clear he feared serious injury, with the club's medical staff failing to console the distraught 20-year-old on the touchline.

Subsequent tests have confirmed he sustained medial collateral ligament damage.

No time-frame has been placed on the length of his recovery - but City have been offered early encouragement, with Jesus not expected to have to go under the surgeon's knife.

A club statement read: "Manchester City can confirm Gabriel Jesus suffered a medial collateral ligament injury during the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his lay-off.

"We wish Gabriel a speedy recovery."

Even before tests Pep Guardiola estimated he would be without the striker for "one month or two months.”

Jesus gave his own reaction with a statement on his Instagram account.

He said: "Today I went through an image exam on my left knee that diagnosed a small medial collateral ligament injury!

"Thanks god it is not very bad and I won’t have to go through any surgery procedure. Promise to be back as soon as possible!

"Thanks for all the fans support and positive thoughts! Happy new year! 2018 is going to be my year!"

The injury could still prompt City to resurrect a January move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez who was a £60m summer target.

Jesus had been picked ahead of Aguero for the clash at Selhurst Park- and was looking to score his first goal since November 21.

Despite his worst goal scoring run since arriving at City from Palmeiras last January, Guardiola has remained supportive.

“His physicality, his high pressing is the best in the world,” he said last month. “He’s got energy, but still we try to help him - because he’s so young - to understand the movement and what he has to do with the ball.

“I am pretty sure because he is open he’ll get it.

“That’s why we are here - to do what we can to help.

“Gabriel is one of those guys, goals or no goals he helps us in many situations.

“He’s a lovely striker and I’m very pleased with what he’s done.”