Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho handed timely boost

Sir Alex Ferguson has backed Jose Mourinho to stick to his guns and not change his style because he has been 'very successful doing it this way', according to Dwight Yorke.

The 54-year-old has been tasked with returning Manchester United to the summit of world football again after a dismal three seasons following Ferguson's retirement.

Having finished a disappointing sixth last season, Mourinho has guided United to second-place in the Premier League - but they are a whopping 15 points behind bitter rivals Man City at the top.

The Portuguese's style of play has come under fire at various points this season, particularly during big games against Liverpool, Chelsea and City, but Sir Alex believes he will not change to find a way past City, claims Yorke.

"He's done that type of stuff as a manager throughout his career," he told beIN Sports.

"He’s been very successful doing it this way. I had this conversation with Sir Alex last week, and he can’t see him changing because if you’re successful this way, then why would you want to change?"

Mourinho has won 25 trophies since taking charge at Porto back in 2002, but now looks set to go a third-straight season without winning a league title.

The United boss lamented that the £282m he has spent so far was not enough to topple City, who 'buy full-backs for the price of strikers', after the 2-2 draw with Burnley on Boxing Day.

