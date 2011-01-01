Manchester United stance on Alexis Sanchez revealed as he misses Arsenal fixture

Manchester United are not expecting anything 'imminent' on a possible deal for Alexis Sanchez, despite his exclusion from the Arsenal squad today.

Sanchez did not travel to Bournemouth for Arsenal's lunchtime Premier League fixture on Sunday amid a potential January transfer window move to United.

The 29-year-old trained at Arsenal's London Colney training ground on Saturday but manager Arsene Wenger explained Sanchez was 'vague' about his situation as he angles to leave the FA Cup holders.

"He’s being vague at the moment," Wenger said at the Vitality Stadium. "He’s situation isn’t completely decided one way or the other.

"Yes, don’t read too much into it because I don’t know what way it’ll go. You want to focus on the players who are on the pitch."

Even though Sanchez may have played his last game for Arsenal, M.E.N. Sport understands the timing of United's Monday night game at home to Stoke means the saga could run into the middle of next week.

How Manchester United changed Man City's Alexis Sanchez transfer plans

Jose Mourinho reiterated on Friday he was not a great believer in the winter transfer window but was prepared to 'fight' for a 'fantastic opportunity', amid United's interest in Sanchez.

"Our squad was built not to have new players in January," Mourinho said. "We build a squad with this idea, with this philosophy that I share with Mr. Woodward and the owners. Normally the investment is to be made in the summer, the balance of the squad is to relate to the summer and unless you have a dramatic situation with a crazy number of injuries, you are pushed for emergency deals.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger asked where Manchester United target Alexis Sanchez is going

"But sometimes [what] can happen or can appear on the table, is a fantastic opportunity and then you fight for that fantastic opportunity. If it happens, it happens, if it doesn't happen then it doesn't happen.

"But I like my squad, I like my players, the more time I spend with them the more I like them and this week was also good to be sure of that."

The M.E.N. understands Manchester City agreed a package with Sanchez in the summer before his deadline day move collapsed and improved their offer with a view to signing the Chile international in the new year.

However, United touched base with Sanchez's camp earlier in the season and reopened dialogue this month with the Chilean's agent Fernando Felicevich.

© Provided by Trinity Mirror Plc

Felicevich, who is following United on Twitter, is said to have informed City chiefs United were prepared to offer Sanchez better terms than their neighbours. The player was thought to be intent on reuniting with coach Pep Guardiola, who brought him to Barcelona in 2011, but City are said to be unprepared to meet the agent's current demands and Arsenal's asking price.

The financial cost of a Sanchez deal triggered doubts among the City hierarchy over signing Sanchez which were detailed by the M.E.N. on Thursday night. It subsequently emerged on Friday City are prepared to walk away from a Sanchez deal, leaving United with a free run to sign the forward.

Get all the latest Manchester United news first with our new app. Download it here now.