Rihanna calls for end to gun violence after cousin Tavon shot dead at Christmas in Barbados

Manchester Evening News logo Manchester Evening News 2 hrs ago

Rihanna has called for an end to gun violence after the death of a young man she named as her cousin.

The singer posted pictures of herself with a young man, who is believed to have been killed in a shooting in her native Barbados on Boxing Day.

She wrote on Instagram: "RIP cousin ... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!

"Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!"

She added the hashtag "£endgunviolence".

Rihanna, 29, tagged the Instagram account with the username @merka-95 but did not name him.

A local news station named the victim of a shooting as 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne.

It's thought Rihanna spent her last family Christmas with her cousin.

Alleyne was walking through a track in the St Michael's area of Barbados at around 7pm on Boxing Day when he was approached by a man and shot several times, according to Nation News.

The man then fled the scene, and has not been identified.

The 21-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle but eventually died of his injuries.

Rihanna later added a memorial post to her Instagram stories with a black background and his handle @merka_95.

"Rest up lil cuz," she wrote, with emojis of praying hands, a crying face and a broken heart.

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

