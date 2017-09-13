The One Show host Alex Jones says she presented the show an hour after devastating miscarriage

© Ian West/PA Wire File photo dated 13/09/17 of Alex Jones, who has announced that she is pregnant with her second baby. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Monday December 10, 2018. The One Show star, 41, shared her happy news in a video on Twitter. Jones, who has a 23-month-old son called Edward with her husband Charlie Thomson, said: "So we've got a little bit of news. See PA story SHOWBIZ Jones. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

The One Show host Alex Jones has revealed that she presented the show just an hour after discovering she had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The BBC presenter has been speaking about the devastating moment she found out the foetus had "stopped developing" at a routine ultrasound scan.

Speaking to The Telegraph's Stella magazine , Alex said: "We learnt the baby didn't have a heartbeat. I was around 14 weeks, which is a decent amount of time.

"The baby had stopped developing at about nine weeks. That was really hard. It hit us like a ton of bricks."

© BBC/Ray Burmiston Alex with her The One Show co-host Matt Baker

Despite the deeply upsetting news, and her boss telling her to take time off, the 42-year-old said that she insisted returning to work and going live the very same day.

"I said, 'What else am I going to do?'" Alex explained. "It's a horrible feeling because it is so empty. There's nothing to say. It's done."

Alex went on to fall pregnant six months later and gave birth to baby boy Teddy, who is now two years old.

But she admitted she was consumed by fear that something would go wrong again.

© BBC Alex Jones announced second pregnancy live on The One Show

At the end of last year, Alex announced live on the popular BBC programme while presenting with her co-host, Matt Baker, that she was expecting her second child with husband Charlie Thomson.

Holding her stomach, the Welsh TV star said: "Now I've not been on the mince pies! There is a little baby – look"

Gogglebox star forced to defend herself after being accused of 'dog abuse' after shoving her greyhound