Two bodies found near reservoir believed to be missing mother and son to undergo post mortem tests today

Two bodies found near a reservoir believed to be a missing mother and son will undergo post mortem tests to confirm their identities and how they died, police have said.

The alarm was raised after Emma Sillett, 41, and five-year-old Jenson Spellman disappeared on Tuesday.

Derbyshire Police launched an investigation after they went missing from their home in Glossop.

They were last seen in McDonald's on the A560 Stockport Road in Hattersley.

On Thursday, police said two bodies had been found near Valehouse Reservoir in Tintwistle, Derbyshire.

Ms Sillett's car was discovered nearby earlier in the day.

Post mortem examinations are now due to take place, the force said.

Derbyshire Constabulary said officers will continue to patrol the area 'for some time' to reassure people and while further enquiries are carried out.

On Thursday, Assistant Chief Constable Kem Mehmet said: “At 11.35pm on Tuesday, November 20, we received a call to report Emma Sillett and Jenson Spellman as missing.

"Since then extensive enquiries have been carried out by police and external agencies to locate 41-year-old Emma and five-year-old Jenson safe and well.

"After a detailed search by specialist officers, it is with great sadness, that the bodies of what are believed to be Emma and Jenson were located at Valehouse Reservoir earlier today."

Mr Mehmet said there is no indication anyone else was involved in their deaths.

"At this time our enquiries are ongoing and officers will be in the area for some time to come," he added.

"Whilst in the investigation is in its early stages we have no indication that any other person is involved in their deaths. Further enquires are ongoing to establish the full facts of the case.

"I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my own condolences, as well as those of every officer in Derbyshire, to the family and friends of Emma and Jenson."

