When is Eid Al-Fitr 2019 and does Ramadan end tomorrow?

Ramadan began in early May and we're now on the eve of Eid al-Fitr 2019.

Eid marks the end of Ramadan - the holy month and this year is set to begins on the evening of Tuesday 4 June.

Eid translates from Arabic to "the feast of the breaking of the fast" and refers to the festivities that signal the end of the month of daily fasting through Ramadan.

Once the fast has ended, Muslims will celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the first day of the Shawwal moon.

The celebrations will commence this year from Tuesday and end on Wednesday June 5.

Eid is a way of Muslims saying thanks to their God following their month of abstinence. Families who have observed Ramadan will get together and indulge with a feast, which will include plenty of sweet treats.

How is the date of Eid al-Fitr decided?

© Manchester Evening News Eid prayers at Kings Way High School Cheadle last year

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle.

The start of a month is determined by an official sighting of the first crescent of the full moon.

Experts look for the moon on the evening of the 29th day of a month. If it's seen, then the month is said to have ended and the next month begins.

If it's not seen, the month goes on for another day.

In the case of Eid at the start of Shawwal, experts look again for the moon on the 30th day to give official confirmation.

However in some cases, organisations use astronomical charts so they can plan a long way ahead.

The Umm al-Qura Calendar, used by the government of Saudi Arabia, has already stated the date of Eid al-Fitr 2019 as Tuesday, June 4.

Where can you celebrate Eid in Manchester?

© Colin Horne - Manchester Evening News Enjoying the Funfair at the Platt Fields Park EID celebrations

In some Middle Eastern countries, Eid is celebrated as a national bank holiday. Unfortunately, this isn't the case for Muslims in Greater Manchester.

But that doesn't mean to say there won't be plenty of things to do in the city.

After morning prayer at their local mosque, of which there are 66 in Manchester , Muslims can head over to Platts Field Park , in Fallowfield , for a free two-day event.

Eid in the Park starts at 9:30am on June 4 and promises to be a family-fun event with a funfair and a bazaar hosting food and drink.

Labelled as the largest Eid salah in the north, around 6,000 worshippers attended last year's event.

Later in the month, you can also take part in the Manchester Eid Festival , which sees over 15,000 people attend from all different faiths.

Taking place at Old Trafford on Saturday June 15 to Sunday June 16, the vision is to unite the community to raise money for Islamic Relief.

Eid Mubarak!