You could be fined for defrosting your windscreen wrongly
The nights are still drawing in and the first signs of snow have been spotted on Greater Manchester's hills.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
As all motorists know, with snow comes tricky driving conditions and an earlier wake up call when the frost hits.
But drivers are being warned that those who defrost their car screens incorrectly could face a £60 fine and three points on their licence.
The question is, what is the wrong way?
This is when motorists fail to clear their entire windscreen or any ice or mist on their door windows, back window and mirrors.
So just creating a a small window to see through, which is known as ‘potholing’ could land you in trouble with the police.
The Highway Code states that all you windows need clearing, the mirrors are clear and the windows are demisted thoroughly before you start a journey.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
This also includes removing all snow, such as that which settles on the roof of your car, as this could fall off into the path of other road users.
The Highway Code, Rule 229, says in full that before you set off:
- you MUST be able to see, so clear all snow and ice from all your windows
- you MUST ensure that lights are clean and number plates are clearly visible and legible
- make sure the mirrors are clear and the windows are demisted thoroughly
- remove all snow that might fall off into the path of other road users
- check your planned route is clear of delays and that no further snowfalls or severe weather are predicted.
Changes to the driving test in the UK also came into effect this week.
It will see now see 23 new scenarios such as fog, snow and ice included in the hazard perception part the theory test.Heartbreaking last texts of 'insecure' autistic woman who killed herself after being bullied by Facebook trolls
Two dogs killed after Rochdale horse sanctuary goes up in flames
-
-
