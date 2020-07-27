You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
PA Media

Boris Johnson tells of his own struggles to lose weight as he launches obesity strategy

Duration: 01:58
Mandatory credit: @BorisJohnson Boris Johnson has told how he struggles with his own weight as he urged people to take action to improve their health. In a video released to mark the launch of the Government’s obesity strategy, the Prime Minister said he had lost at least a stone in weight after recovering from coronavirus.
More From PA Media

UP NEXT

NOW PLAYING: other

a man in a green field with trees in the background: Mandatory credit: @BorisJohnson Boris Johnson has told how he struggles with his own weight as he urged people to take action to improve their health.

Boris Johnson tells of his own struggles to lose weight as he launches obesity strategy

PA Media Logo PA Media

UP NEXT

image beaconimage beaconimage beacon