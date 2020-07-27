HD
HQ
SD
LO
Boris Johnson tells of his own struggles to lose weight as he launches obesity strategy
Mandatory credit: @BorisJohnson Boris Johnson has told how he struggles with his own weight as he urged people to take action to improve their health. In a video released to mark the launch of the Government’s obesity strategy, the Prime Minister said he had lost at least a stone in weight after recovering from coronavirus.
UP NEXT
UP NEXT
-
Nicole Kidman's publicist denies she and Keith Urban are ignoring Australia's quarantine rulesCover Video
-
Man caught eating a picnic up a 60ft TREECover Video
-
Party goers cram into pub and refuse to stop singing
-
Aston Villa now have the opportunity to build something in the Premier LeagueBirmingham Mail
-
How to wear a face mask correctlyBirmingham Mail
-
Blood Red: Jurgen Klopp says Newcastle United win summed up Liverpool’s seasonLiverpool Echo
-
Fans and players celebrate West Brom's promotion to the Premier LeagueBirmingham Mail
-
Belgium bolsters restrictions as weekly infections rise 89%France 24
-
Chinese follow livestream of US consulate closureFrance 24
-
Fireball meteor streaks through night sky over Cornwall in stunning imageMirror
-
BBC Radio Wales legend dies after a short period of ill health
-
Online tool shows state of 218 vaccines in developmentFrance 24
-
Boris Johnson reveals he's lost a stone since hospital
-
Furious care home owner warns Boris Johnson has 'picked a fight with the wrong people'Birmingham Mail
-
TOM HANKS SLAMS PEOPLE WHO DON'T WEAR FACE MASKS
-
Instagram trick lets you write on your Stories in ‘Rainbow Text’Mirror