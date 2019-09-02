Emergency landing pilot Max Sylvester says 'study' saved his life after instructor collapsed

Watch: Student pilot aces emergency landing (Sky)

A student pilot who made a dramatic emergency landing when his instructor passed out mid-flight says his studies saved his life in a situation you would "only see in the movies".

Max Sylvester, 29, called air traffic control just over an hour into his lesson on Saturday afternoon after his instructor collapsed mid-flight.

It was Mr Sylvester's first lesson in the two-seater Cessna and his third lesson overall, and his wife and three young children were watching from the ground.

He likened the situation to a "fight or flight" scenario, saying adrenaline took over.

© Provided by Australian Broadcasting Corporation Trainee pilot Max Sylvester's family watched on from the ground as the emergency unfolded. (ABC News)

But when asked if he was a hero, he played down his actions, saying he had simply done his homework.

"I am just a student pilot doing what we've been trained to do," he said.

"What kept me alive was my study. That definitely saved me.

"If I hadn't have studied, we wouldn't be here — it is at simple as that."

'This is my first lesson'

The air traffic operator kept the trainee calm as he talked him through the emergency landing.

© ABC News The instructor of the Cessna aircraft lost consciousness.

"Do you know how to operate the aeroplane?" the operator asked him.

"This is my first lesson," Mr Sylvester responded.

With his instructor still unconscious, Mr Sylvester told air traffic control he had tried to lift the man's head up, but there was no response.

The controller encouraged Mr Sylvester to focus on landing the plane and said that he was doing well.

"Well my flight instructor did say I was the best student he'd had," Mr Sylvester replied.

He landed the aircraft safely after nearly an hour in the air.

© Instagram: Mohophotography Mr Sylvester had two previous lessons in a different plane.

Mr Sylvester said the incident would not stop him from flying again.

"There is a bit of a fear of it happening again, but it is one of those things that you never hear about," he said.

"Only in movies you would hear of something like this happening."

Mr Sylvester said he had previously had two lessons in a different plane, but it was completely different and he had never landed an aircraft before yesterday.

He said he had since visited his New Zealand-born instructor, Robert Mollard, in hospital, but would not comment on his condition.