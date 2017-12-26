You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
PREVIOUS
Thousands protest pardon of Peru's ailing ex-president Fujimori
UP NEXT
Displaced Syrians survive war but face battle against cold

Following Trump, Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem

Duration: 00:23
Guatemala said Monday it is starting the process of moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, after President Jimmy Morales announced he would follow US President Donald Trump's controversial lead on the holy city.

PLAYLIST

More from AFP

image beaconimage beaconimage beacon