Home Office and police failures over Parsons Green terror attack

© Getty Police at the scene near the Parsons Green Tube bombing

The Home Office and police were today accused of “fundamental failings” over a rush-hour terror attack on the Tube in which more than 50 people were injured.

In a scathing report, Britain’s intelligence watchdog found there had been a “litany of errors” in the case of teenager Ahmed Hassan who carried out the Parsons Green Underground station bombing last year.

Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee also accused the Government and security services of failing to have properly learnt lessons from enquiries into the London 7/7 attack in 2005 and the murder of Fusilier Lee Rigby in Woolwich in 2013.

The report is published by the Parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee today.