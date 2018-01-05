North and South Korea agree to first talks in two years

PLAYLIST
-
11 killed, 25 wounded in Kabul suicide attackAFPUP NEXT
-
Argentine civil servants march during strike against layoffsAFP
-
Demonstration against cost of living in GazaAFP
-
Bombshell book will be "damaging" to Trump: analystAFP
-
Murray, Nishikori out of Australian Open as injury list growsAFP
-
Murder in Venezuela? A bewitched Shakira? Mexico wizard on 2018AFP
-
Japan's historic Tsukiji market holds final New Year's auctionAFP
-
Peru's ex-president Fujimori released after controversial pardonAFP
-
Football: Salah wins African Player of the Year awardAFP
More from AFP
-
Murray, Nishikori out of Australian Open as injury list growsAFP 0:56
-
Murder in Venezuela? A bewitched Shakira? Mexico wizard on 2018AFP 1:12
-
Japan's historic Tsukiji market holds final New Year's auctionAFP 1:12
-
Peru's ex-president Fujimori released after controversial pardonAFP 0:37
-
Football: Salah wins African Player of the Year awardAFP 0:40
-
North and South Korea agree to first talks in two yearsAFP 0:42
-
11 killed, 25 wounded in Kabul suicide attackAFP 0:29
-
Argentine civil servants march during strike against layoffsAFP 0:28
-
Demonstration against cost of living in GazaAFP 0:51
-
Bombshell book will be "damaging" to Trump: analystAFP 1:04
-
Qatari-owned jewels stolen in audacious Venice heistAFP 0:46
-
Displaced Syrians take shelter in a makeshift campAFP 0:40
-
Apple takes French tax activists to court over store protestAFP 0:49
-
18 dead, 254 injured as S.Africa train slams into truckAFP 0:32
-
Tourists make the most of winter storm in New YorkAFP 0:54
-
French surfers ride Eleanor's Mediterranean wavesAFP 0:29