You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
PREVIOUS
Annual voodoo celebration takes place in Benin
UP NEXT
Colombia president suspends ceasefire talks over rebel attacks

Syrian refugee sets himself ablaze at UN office in Lebanon

Duration: 00:38
A Syrian refugee in Lebanon set himself on fire Wednesday outside a UN office in desperation at aid getting cut off to his family, suffering serious burns.

PLAYLIST

More from AFP

image beaconimage beaconimage beacon