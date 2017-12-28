You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.
Liberia's election commission says George Weah wins vote

Tearful George Weah wins Liberian election

An emotional George Weah waves to supporters after winning Liberia's presidential run-off with a projected 61.5 percent of the vote.

