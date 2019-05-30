UKIP braced for new leader as Gerard Batten resigns
UKIP has announced that leader Gerard Batten has resigned.
He is standing down after the party lost all its MEPs in the European Elections at the end of May.
A leadership contest will be launched imminently and the winner unveiled on 10 August.
Read more: What does Nigel Farage, the original Brexiteer, want now? (Quartz)
UKIP said the move fulfils a promise Mr Batten made to step down around a year after being elected unopposed.
Party chair Kirstan Herriot said it was "incredibly grateful" for his "dedicated service".
The former London MEP responded with a "big thank you" to those who supported him "morally, materially and financially".
Mr Batten had teed himself up to resign last month in an exclusive interview with Sky News.
He admitted his position would be "untenable" if he lost his seat in the European Parliament.
UKIP lost all its 24 seats secured in 2014 under Nigel Farage's leadership to his new outfit, the Brexit Party, which topped the polls.
Watch: Batten dismisses low polling figures (Sky News)
-
'I won't be the last female PM'Theresa May leaves her podium with a lump in her throat as she announces her departure date and love for the UK.Sky News
-
Theresa May resigns - full statementThe prime minister's voice broke as she said she would quit as leader of the Conservatives on 7 June.Sky News
-
Man arrested after throwing milkshake at Nigel FarageThe prominent Brexiteer was attacked with a banana and salted caramel milkshake from Five Guys by a 32-year-old man in Newcastle.Sky News
-
UKIP leader dismisses low polling figures
-
'I won't be the last female PM'
-
Theresa May resigns - full statement
-
Man arrested after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage
-
Who will be the next Tory party leader?
-
PM loses support despite bid to save deal
-
Farage: Electoral Commission probe is 'conspiracy'
-
Race to succeed Theresa May kicks off with split over no-deal Brexit
-
Defence Minister won't run for Tory leader
-
Shadow minister blames the Tories for collapsed Brexit talks
-
Theresa May to reveal departure date after final Brexit vote
-
Blair: No-deal Brexit could lead to 'silent revolution'
-
Gardiner: Voters angry that Brexit has not been delivered
-
Cable: 'We are now a remain country'
In the recent historic election, the Liberal Democrats came second, with Labour third, the Greens fourth and the Conservatives pushed into fifth place.
Mr Batten was UKIP's fifth leader in two years, as the party battled to secure the same wins it saw in the run up to the EU referendum in 2016.
He drew criticism for defending one of the party's recent candidates, who said they "wouldn't even rape" a Labour MP.
Mr Batten called the comment "satire" and praised Carl Benjamin as a "classical liberal" and "proponent of free speech".