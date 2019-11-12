Kate Middleton greeted by cheering youngsters as she opens children's hospice

The Duchess of Cambridge is today officially opening a new children's hospice in Norfolk after a £10million fundraising appeal.

Wearing an Oscar de la Renta suit paired with black heels, she was greeted by screaming schoolchildren waving flags.

Kate met with little Stanley Harrold outside the hospice, he’s three and has a rare chromosomal disorder, Pallister-Killian syndrome.

She spoke to Stanley's parents and stroked the little boy's black teddy bear, tucked into his blanket.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate met Stanley Harrold at The Nook She is set to meet more children and families being supported by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), of which she is Royal Patron, tour the hospice, and unveil a plaque to officially open the building.

© Stephen Lock / i-Images Kate Middleton arrives at the children's hospice

After a five-year public appeal to raise £10million and almost two years of building, EACH welcomed the first child to receive care at The Nook on Monday, September 30.

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk and supports their families.

Their care service includes specialist nursing care, symptom management nursing, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies, counselling and volunteer services in the family home; all meeting the individual needs of the child, young person and whole family.

© SplashNews.com The duchess speaks to schoolchildren outside the hospice The Duchess has been invited to have a tour of the facilities that include a hydrotherapy pool, state-of-the-art sensory room and music studio.

© PA The children cheered as she arrived

Kate, who is wearing the same striking fuchsia outfit she previously wore a Health Writers conference in 2017 and then again this January for a Royal Opera House, will make a short speech to invited guests.

Inside the Kate told one little girl: "I love your plaits. My little girl Charlotte loves plaits but her hair’s only this long so we have to do them at the top."

Later Kate is set to unveil a plaque to formally open the purpose-built hospice in Framingham Earl, around five miles south of Norwich.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage She was handed a bouquet of flowers as she arrived Her visit will be exactly two years since the first ‘turf cutting’ at the site.

The Duchess attended the launch of EACH’s fundraising appeal at the Norfolk Showground in November 2014.

She also visited the charity’s previous Norfolk hospice in Quidenham, in January 2017, to receive an update on the appeal and hear more about plans for the new building.