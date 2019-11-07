Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'have told the Queen they will not spend Archie's first Christmas with her at Sandringham because they need some time away to recharge and make plans'
-
Jeremy Corbyn accuses government of woeful response to floodingJeremy Corbyn accuses government of woeful response to floodingDaily Mail
-
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour Party targeted by 'serious cyber attack'Jeremy Corbyn says Labour Party targeted by 'serious cyber attack'Daily Mail
-
Evo Morales was reelected as president of Bolivia in 2014Evo Morales was reelected as president of Bolivia in 2014Daily Mail
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex place poppies at Field of Remembrance0:43
-
Jeremy Corbyn accuses government of woeful response to flooding2:03
-
Jeremy Corbyn says Labour Party targeted by 'serious cyber attack'1:11
-
Evo Morales was reelected as president of Bolivia in 20141:17
-
Bolivian president flees to Mexico leaving country in chaos1:42
-
Farage says Brexit Party candidates were stood down 'to stop Lib Dems getting in'0:41
-
Evo Morales arrives in Mexico and praises them for saving his life2:12
-
Hong Kong: Police officer opens fire while in moving police van2:32
-
Family members visit site of the Mexico drug cartel massacre1:30
-
YouTuber disgusted after finding 'chicken foot' in McNugget1:02
-
VP Pence lays wreath to honor the fallen on Veterans Day2:49
-
Jo Swinson calls for Lib Dem inclusion in ITV debate0:28
-
Don Jr. leaves book tour speech after being heckled1:51
-
Man discovers a tooth has grown inside his nose for 20 years1:30
-
Bus driver refuses to help disabled passenger off during heated row0:56
-
Poppy seller reveals pride when people thank him for service0:31
Watch: Duke and Duchess of Sussex place poppies on the Field of Remembrance (Daily Mail)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly told the Queen they will not spend son Archie’s first Christmas with her at Sandringham.
The Sussexes could stay at home in Windsor or travel to be with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland following a gruelling year which has left them both needing to 'recharge their batteries'.
Royal watchers fear the move could worsen tensions between the couple and the rest of the Royal Family, following recent from comments from Harry that he and his brother were 'on different paths at the moment.'
The Sussexes, who will be taking a six-week break after Sunday when Harry, 35, attends a Royal Albert Hall event, will likely travel to the US and spend Thanksgiving with Doria, 63.
It had been thought they would return to Sandringham for Christmas but they informed Her Majesty, 93, that they will not be joining her and Prince Philip, 98 this year.
A royal source told The Sun: 'They need some time away to recharge and decide their plans for next year.'
Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said: 'Christmas at Sandringham can be quite stressful so perhaps they don't want to go with Archie at such a young age.
'Having said that, Sandringham has played host to many many children through the ages and is well set up for them.
'I think it's sad they don't want to be part of the family gathering, particularly now the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are in their dotage.
'The Queen might be a little hurt but she's far too gracious to ever let it show or be known.'
Harry has always spent Christmas at the Queen's Norfolk home, barring 2012 when he was serving in Afghanistan.
For the past two years he has been joined by Meghan, 38, who alongside him also skipped the royals' annual holiday in Balmoral this year.
Ms Seward added: 'It does seem to be nothing to do with Archie and to do with their own personal feelings.'
Gallery: Best images of royalty in 2019 (Photos)
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will both be at Sandringham with George, six, Charlotte, four and Louis, one.
Buckingham Palace was approached for comment.
More From Daily Mail
-
Woman shares a stomach-turning photo of filthy water absorbed by a 'damp trap' in her CUPBOARD - and cleaning fans insist the £1 product keeps their humid homes mould-freeDaily Mail
-
Shoppers go into meltdown over Amazon's £40 beauty advent calendar containing £220 of products - and claim it's the best 'value for money'Daily Mail
-
FTSE LIVE: Wetherspoon boss calls for a no-deal Brexit; Eddie Stobart receives takeover approach; SSE swings to a profitDaily Mail