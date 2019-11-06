Prince Harry and Meghan set to reunite with William and Kate for Remembrance service

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

Harry and Meghan will appear in public with William and Kate for the first time since the Sussexes opened up about the pressures of being in the spotlight in their tell-all African tour documentary.

The four will attend a service at the Royal Albert Hall commemorating all those who lost their lives in conflicts as part of the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

The event will also be attended by the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of York, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited The 'Fab Four' have rarely been seen in public together since their household split (PA Wire/PA Images) In the ITV documentary Harry was asked about his relationship with his brother.

Related: Sweetest pictures of brothers Prince William and Prince Harry (Photos)

"Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under... stuff happens," Harry said.

"But look we’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers."

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited Harry and Meghan spoke openly about the pressures of the media spotlight in the documentary (ITN Productions) The 'fab four' have rarely been seen in public together since they officially separated their royal households last March.

Related: The best Royal photos of 2019 (Town & Country)

The service at the Royal Albert Hall will begin at 11am, although the Cenotaph will be open from 8am for members of the public who would like to be closer to the monument.

The festival will be broadcast on BBC One at 9pm.

On Sunday Prince Charles will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph as 10,000 people will march past the monument.

The Queen will view proceedings from the balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, as she did last year.

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited The Sussexes and Cambridges attended the service together last year (Getty Images)

This year's event marks 75 years since notable battles of 1944 including Monte Cassino, Kohima and Imphal, D-Day and the collaboration of Commonwealth and Allied forces.

It will also celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Government Communications Headquarters and pay tribute to RFA Mounts Bay which delivered supplies and aid to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian this year.

The ceremony is hosted by the Royal British Legion and commemorates all those who lost their lives in conflicts.

MSN UK is committed to Empowering the Planet and taking urgent action to protect our environment. We’re supporting Friends of the Earth to help solve the climate crisis - please give generously here or find out more about our campaign here.