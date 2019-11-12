Queen 'backs' Harry and Meghan's decision to spend Christmas away from Sandringham

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving to attend the Christmas Day morning church service in Sandringham last year (PA)

The Queen has backed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to spend Christmas away from Sandringham this year.

Harry and Meghan will spend Christmas with the duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, instead of joining the royal family's traditional celebration in Norfolk.

The 93-year-old monarch is said to be doing her best to keep the couple in the royal fold after criticism of them in the media, it has been reported.

Her Majesty is helping them cope with the pressures of royal life, and drops in at Frogmore Cottage for regular visits when at Windsor, courtiers told the Daily Express. Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Harry and Meghan's choice to mark baby Archie's first Christmas apart from the royal family follows claims of rifts - first between Meghan and the Duchess of Cambridge and then between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge.

In a television documentary last month, Harry, when asked about the situation, said he loves William dearly but they are "on different paths at the moment" and have "good days" and "bad days" in their relationship.

The Sussexes today released a new "happy family" photo of Archie with his "Grandpa", the Prince of Wales, and Harry to mark Charles's 71st birthday.

It is not yet known whether Harry and Meghan have invited Ms Ragland to spend time with them in the UK or whether they will travel to the US for Christmas.

But there is speculation that they may be taking their son to experience his first Thanksgiving in the States this month.

The duke and California-born duchess are preparing for a six-week break from royal duties.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland.

"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the royal family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.

"For security reasons, we will not be providing further details on their schedule at this time."

In the past, William and Kate have also sometimes spent Christmas with the duchess's parents, the Middletons, rather than with the royal family.

Well-wishers gather each year to see the royals take their traditional stroll on December 25 to the morning service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.

The Windsors enjoy a festive lunch back at Sandringham House and then settle down together to watch the Queen's Christmas Day speech.

William, the Queen and other senior royals were said to have been left "very worried" about the Sussexes after their emotional appearance in an ITV documentary, filmed on their recent tour to Africa.

Harry described his mental health and the way he deals with the pressures of his life as a matter of "constant management".

Meghan admitted feeling vulnerable, and spoke of the difficulty of coping with intense tabloid interest, saying: "It's not enough to just survive something, that's not the point of life. You have got to thrive."

The couple's high-profile visit to Africa, carried out at the request of the government, was overshadowed on the penultimate day when the duke condemned the British tabloid press, as Meghan launched a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers.

The duchess is suing over an alleged breach of copyright and privacy after the Mail on Sunday published a private letter between her and her estranged father.

The newspaper said it stands by its story and will be "defending this case vigorously".