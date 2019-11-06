NASA just cracked open a pristine Apollo moon rock sample

Replay Video SETTINGS OFF HD HQ SD LO

Back in 1972, NASA astronauts Gene Cernan and Jack Schmitt worked a tube into the moon, gathered up rock and soil samples, and brought them back to Earth as part of the Apollo 17 mission.



The space agency had the foresight to sock away samples from Apollo missions for later study once technology had advanced. Now's the time for some of these samples to step into the science limelight.

© Provided by CBS Interactive Inc. Apollo sample processors Andrea Mosie, Charis Krysher and Juliane Gross opened lunar sample 73002 at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA/James Blair

NASA researchers opened up sample 73002 on Tuesday as part of the Apollo Next-Generation Sample Analysis (ANGSA) initiative. It will be divided up for study. This is the first of two Apollo 17 samples ANGSA will examine.

© Provided by CBS Interactive Inc. This is sample 73002 viewed with 2019 technology (above) and 1974 technology (below). NASA

"Studying these unopened samples may allow scientists to gain insight into the origin of the lunar polar ice deposits, as well as other potential resources for future exploration," said NASA in a release on Wednesday.

© AP Collected during Apollo 16, an anorthosite sample believed to be the oldest rock collected during the moon missions is displayed in the lunar lab at the NASA Johnson Space Center Monday, June 17, 2019, in Houston. Scientists also believe it to be from the original crust of the moon just after it cooled. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

NASA shared an image showing an X-ray computed microtomography scan of sample 73002 in 2019 compared with an X-ray scan from 1974. The clarity of the 2019 version shows how far imaging technology has come.

Gallery: 15 things to know about the moon (Photos)

"The analysis of these samples will maximize the science return from Apollo, as well as enable a new generation of scientists and curators to refine their techniques and help prepare future explorers for lunar missions anticipated in the 2020s and beyond," said ANGSA program scientist Sarah Noble.

© AP A lunar sample moon rock is displayed at Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission exhibit at the Museum of Flight, before its opening Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Seattle. The exhibit, opening April 13, celebrates the 50th anniversary of the U.S. manned moon landing on July 20, 1969. The Apollo 11 command module Columbia is the exhibit's centerpiece, which also includes artifacts from the mission such as Buzz Aldrin's outer visor and gloves worn while walking on the moon, a star chart, medical kit and survival kit (for an emergency landing on Earth). The display also includes a full-scale replica of the lunar module ascent vehicle and salvaged F-1 engine parts, which powered the Saturn V rocket that took the Apollo modules to space and were recovered from the Atlantic ocean more than 40 years later. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

NASA hopes Earth's stash of moon samples will soon be expanded with the help of its Artemis program. The agency plans to send humans back to the lunar surface by 2024. That's a tight timeline, but scientists would love to have more of the moon to examine sooner rather than later.

Gallery: 50th anniversary of the moon landing (Photos)

MSN UK is committed to Empowering the Planet and taking urgent action to protect our environment. We’re supporting Friends of the Earth to help solve the climate crisis, please give generously here or find out more about our campaign here. ​