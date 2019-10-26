Cruel last words of killer executed for doughnut shop murder to victim's parents

The cruel last words of a killer executed for murdering a doughnut shop co-worker have been revealed. Charles Rhines, 63, from South Dakota, US, told the parents of his victim Donnivan Schaeffer, 22, that he 'forgave' them for their 'anger and hatred' towards him. Rhines stabbed Mr Schaeffer to death while robbing the doughnut shop in Rapid City, South Dakota, in 1992.

© South Dakota Department of Corrections Charles Rhines addressed his victim's parents before his execution He was executed at the South Dakota State Penitentiary, in Sioux Falls, at 7.39pm local time last night. Speaking just before his execution, Rhines reportedly said: "Ed and Peggy Schaeffer, I forgive you for your anger and hatred toward me. "I pray to God that he forgives you for your anger and hatred toward me. Thanks to my team. I love you all, goodbye. Let's go. That's all I have to say. Goodbye."

© Provided by Reach Publishing Services Limited Donnivan Schaeffer's family paid tribute to him and spoke about their day of 'justice' after the Rhines' execution The victim's mum told a press conference last night: "Today do something kind for someone in honor (of Donnivan)... he is loved and missed and will never be forgotten. "We will miss him, and have missed him for so long."

© Provided by Reach Publishing Services Limited Rhines killed Mr Schaeffer in 1992 She described her son as 'the boy with a goofy, contagious laugh' who would have been a great asset to society. The mother added that last night's execution marked 'relief and justice'.

© Provided by Reach Publishing Services Limited The murderer killed his co-worker at a doughnut shop Mr Schaeffer’s fiancée, who witnessed the murderer's death, added: “This closes the book on Rhines, but we will forever feel the pain and emotion." The US Supreme Court had denied three 11th-hour petitions for stays of Rhines' execution. The murderer's last meal request was fried chicken, the fruit cantaloupe or musk melon and the Norwegian flatbread lefsa.

© Provided by Reach Publishing Services Limited Mr Schaeffer's fiancée witnessed the execution He also ordered yogurt, butter, black licorice, cookies and cream ice cream, root beer and coffee with cream and sugar. The murderer believed he was targeted by an anti-gay bias as testimony showed some jury thought it would be better for him to die than to co-habit with another man.

© Provided by Reach Publishing Services Limited Peggy Schaeffer, the mother of Donnivan Schaeffer, next to a picture of her son and his dad One juror, Harry Keeney, told Rhines' legal team: "We also knew that he was a homosexual and thought that he shouldn't be able to spend life with men in prison."

