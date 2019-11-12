39 Iranians in four boats stopped off coast at Dover

© Getty Four boats were intercepted on Sunday morning

Border Force officials have intercepted four boats carrying 39 Iranian migrants who were attempting to cross the Channel to the UK.

All the boats were discovered near Dover on Sunday, with officials first alerted to a vessel carrying nine people at 4.30am.

The second interception came at 6am when a vessel carrying a group of five people was found.

An hour later 11 people were found in a vessel followed by a fourth incident at 7.30am in which a small boat was found carrying 14.

All those stopped presented themselves as Iranian nationals.

The Home Office said all the people were taken to Dover where they were medically assessed before being interviewed by immigration officials.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: "Crossing the Channel in a small boat is incredibly dangerous.

"Anyone attempting the journey is taking a huge risk with their life and the lives of their loved ones."