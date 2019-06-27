A127 fire: School bus bursts into flames as children forced to flee from the inferno

© Provided by Independent Digital News & Media Limited

A group of schoolchildren were forced to flee from a bus after it burst into flames while travelling through Essex.

Eight pupils from Southend High School for Girls were on board when the fire broke out on the A127 near Wickford.

Dramatic pictures show the bus was completely destroyed in the blaze.

All of the children were evacuated safely, the school said.

Five boys from Westcliff High School for Boys were also on the bus, headteacher Mike Skelly confirmed.

The boys, he added, left the bus safely and were back in school this afternoon.

Southend High School tweeted: “We are aware that one of the Maymist coaches has experienced a problem on its journey in this morning.

“We have been advised that the students are all safe and alternative arrangements are being made to bring them to school. We will update you as soon as they have arrived.”

The school added staff were on their way to pick up the eight girls involved from Basildon.

After the fire, students were escorted by police to the nearby Dick Turpin pub.

Mr Skelly told the Standard the school did not know the cause of the fire at this stage.

Dramatic photos showed the bus completely damaged by fire, with the roof no longer visible.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the distance as motorists tried to drive around the fire.

An Essex police spokesman said: "The road has re-opened to traffic and arrangements have been made to take the children to their schools.

"Our officers remain with them and we have contacted each school to update them on the situation."