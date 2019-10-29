Air pollution levels triple on Bonfire Night, scientists warn as revellers prepare to celebrate on November 5
Air pollution levels on Bonfire Night were last year up to four times the daytime level, scientists have said following a major urban study.
Levels of fine particulate matter in the atmosphere tripled before 11pm on November 5, 2018, the same research showed.
Video: Week ahead - Will it stop raining on Bonfire Night? (Met Office)
-
Friday morning Scotland forecast 01/11/1901 November - Scotland weather forecast for Friday morning, presented by Alex DeakinMet Office
-
Thursday evening forecast 31/10/201931 October - National weather forecast presented by Alex DeakinMet Office
-
Thursday afternoon Scotland forecast 31/10/1931 October - Scotland weather forecast for Thursday afternoon, presented by Alex DeakinMet Office
-
Week Ahead – Will it stop raining?
-
Friday morning Scotland forecast 01/11/19
-
Thursday evening forecast 31/10/2019
-
Thursday afternoon Scotland forecast 31/10/19
-
Weekend weather – Will your firework display stay dry? 31/10/19
-
Thursday afternoon forecast 31/10/19
-
10 Day trend - November rain? 30/10/19
-
Wednesday afternoon Scotland forecast 30/10/2019
-
Wednesday afternoon forecast 30/10/2019
-
Wednesday mid-morning forecast 30/10/19
-
Wednesday morning forecast 30/10/19
-
Wednesday morning Scotland forecast 30/10/19
-
Tuesday evening forecast 29/10//19
-
Tuesday afternoon Scotland forecast 29/10/19
-
Tuesday afternoon forecast 29/10/19
-
Tuesday mid-morning forecast 29/10/19
They rose from around 20 micrograms/m3 in the day to a staggering 80 micrograms/m3 at 11pm, according to readings in Newcastle and Gateshead.
The figures compare with the annual average across the area of 25 micrograms/m3 and is eight times the World Health Organisation's recommended safe limit of 10 micrograms/m3.
Gallery: 23 tips to help curb air pollution (Photo Services)
The data was collected as part of Newcastle University's Urban Observatory, the UK's largest urban experiment collecting data about city life, taking in around 60 studies of everything from energy use, noise, rainfall, pollution, traffic and social media use.
Professor Phil James, from Newcastle University's School of Engineering, said: "The air pollution data we collected over 24 hours last Bonfire Night paints a really striking picture of the impact the fireworks and bonfires are having on air quality.
"It's perhaps not surprising - you can often smell the gunpowder and smoke in the air on November 5th - and the low cloud cover that night exacerbated the situation."
The wider study is aimed at observing how cities interact, and to help policymakers in the future to come up with solutions to urban problems.
Gallery: 28 Most Polluted Cities in the World (24/7 Tempo)
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said pollution levels were not expected to remain high around Bonfire Night this year, with different weather conditions forecast from those experienced in 2018.
A Defra spokesman said: "Fireworks and bonfire celebrations can sometimes lead to temporarily increased levels of air pollution in localised areas, however we are expecting pollution levels to fall rapidly on Bonfire Night this year as the increased winds should disperse any particles."
MSN UK is committed to Empowering the Planet and taking urgent action to protect our environment. We’re supporting Friends of the Earth to help solve the climate crisis, please give generously here or find out more about our campaign here.
More from Evening Standard
-
Tottenham appeal Heung-min Son red card after Andre Gomes challengeEvening Standard
-
General election latest: Jeremy Corbyn to blast PM for 'hijacking' Brexit as opposition campaigns gather paceEvening Standard
-
Man City star Sergio Aguero insists only Liverpool can 'hurt' them in Premier League title raceEvening Standard