Ancient trees and wildlife 'under threat' as forest stripped of mushrooms
An ancient woodland and its native wildlife are under threat from large-scale mushroom picking operations to supply restaurants and markets, the owner of the land has warned. The City of London Corporation says Epping Forest is being stripped of its wild mushrooms by large-scale foraging, depriving hundreds of insect species and animals such as deer of a valuable food source.
Also said to be under threat are the more than one million trees themselves, including beech and oak, which rely on types of fungus to protect their roots. The mushrooms are being picked despite being protected under local laws, as they are a major reason why the forest has protected status - including as a site of special scientific interest and a special area of conservation.
Video: How 'mushroom leather' is used to make eco-friendly watch straps (Reuters)
-
Barcelona ramps up security ahead of royal family's visitBarcelona increased it's security level amid the presence of Spanish royal family in the capital of Catalonia on Monday, where King Felipe and his family will attend the Princess of Girona Awards ceremony.Reuters
-
"Death to America": Iranians mark 1979 U.S. embassy seizureCrowds packed the streets around the former mission, dubbed the "den of spies" after Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution. Marches and rallies were being held in some 1,000 communities across the country, state media said.Reuters
-
Trump bashes CA politicians, says Newsom, 'like a child'U.S. President Donald Trump bashed U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California representative, and Governor Gavin Newsom, for their handling of local issues. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).Reuters
-
How 'mushroom leather' is used to make eco-friendly watch straps
-
Barcelona ramps up security ahead of royal family's visit
-
"Death to America": Iranians mark 1979 U.S. embassy seizure
-
Trump bashes CA politicians, says Newsom, 'like a child'
-
Trump says the whistleblower is a 'radical'
-
Brexit Party leader Farage will not run in UK election
-
Resupply mission launches to the International Space Station
-
Hong Kong protesters set barricade on fire after police fire tear gas
-
Trade deal with China 'moving along': Trump
-
UK police appeal for two brothers from Northern Ireland to hand themselves in over truck deaths
-
Boris rises from the ditch for Halloween
-
Rep. Katie Hill slams 'double standard' in exit speech
-
House Democrats move forward on impeachment process
-
'It is a sad day' for the country: GOP after vote
-
Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse Halloween protests
-
'Real change': UK opposition leader launches election campaign
More minor offences have been met with verbal warnings from forest rangers, but they do not seem to be having the desired effect and the landowner has said those who continue to ignore the byelaws are putting the forest at risk.
Graeme Doshi-Smith, chairman of the corporation's Epping Forest and Commons Committee, said: "Fungi play an incredibly important role in the delicate balance of biodiversity which makes Epping Forest special. "We welcome the millions of people who come to enjoy this protected site. But I urge our visitors to leave the fungi how they find them - untouched.
"Our job is to protect this ancient woodland for everyone to enjoy. Hoovering up fungi on such a large scale is ecologically damaging and is simply unsustainable."
Gallery: Fatal fungi and other deadly mushrooms (StarsInsider)
MSN UK is committed to Empowering the Planet and taking urgent action to protect our environment. We’re supporting Friends of the Earth to help solve the climate crisis, please give generously here or find out more about our campaign here.