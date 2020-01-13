Archie's mystery godparents unmasked as Meghan and Harry plan new life

© AFP via Getty Images Mr Dyer is believed to be one of Harry's closest friends

Baby Archie's secret godparents have been revealed as two of Prince Harry's closest childhood mentors.

Tiggy Pettifer, Harry and William's former nanny, and Mark Dyer, his mentor, were asked by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to be Archie's godparents ahead of his christening last July.

© Press Association Tiggy Pettifer looked after Harry and William between 1993 and 1999

Harry and Meghan declined to reveal who their son's godparents were, but two of them have been named today by The Sunday Times .

Mrs Pettifer, 54, looked after Harry and William between 1993 and 1999 and became like a mother figure to them after Princess Diana's death in 1997.

Harry and William are godfathers to her own sons Fred and Tom.

© AFP/Getty Images Archie's christening took place in July

She left the royal household and married a former Coldstream Guards officer, Charles Pettifer.

She was photographed in Windsor on the day of Archie's christening.

© Getty Images Mark Dyer became a mentor to Harry and William

Mark Dyer, 53, is a former equerry to the Prince of Wales who became a mentor and friend to his sons.

He advised them on their military careers and is believed to have remained one of Harry's closest friends.

Mr Dyer runs several pubs in west London, which Harry visits from time to time.

Mrs Pettifer and Mr Dyer join Harry's friend Charlie van Straubenzee as the only known godparents of Archie.

Baby Archie's christening took place at Windsor Castle on July 6.

The godparents' names were revealed as Harry and Meghan are planning their new life split between the UK and North America.

A statement from The Queen yesterday confirmed she was aware of the intense scrutiny the couple has gone through over the last few years and that the family has found "a constructive and supportive way forward".

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," the monarch added.

Buckingham Palace said the Sussexes will not use their HRH titles and will be commonly known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

