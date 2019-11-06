Army arrives in South Yorkshire as 35 flood warnings remain
The army have arrived to help with severe flooding in South Yorkshire as Boris Johnson urges people in affected areas to heed the warnings of emergency services.
Around 80 soldiers from the Light Dragoons have begun helping with sandbagging efforts around Stainforth, though 20 other areas in South Yorkshire are in need of their help.
A further 80 men from the Royal Anglians are heading to the region later today.
It comes after Boris Johnson has urged people in affected areas to heed the warnings of the emergency services as 35 flood warnings are still in place across England.
The warnings sit alongside a further 80 flood alerts that advise residents to be on alert for possible flooding following heavy rains over the past week.
The warnings and alerts are in place in locations from Somerset and East Sussex in the South, as well as the Lower River Nidd near Harrogate in Yorkshire in the North, and the Holderness Drain in east Yorkshire.
Seven flood alerts are also in place in Wales.
Widespread rain is forecast for Wednesday, with the Met Office having issued a weather warning for more heavy rain.
There may be possible travel disruptions from late afternoon across South Wales and parts of South West England.
The prime minister also warned there could be more flooding across the country this winter as rain continues.
On Tuesday, he said relief funding would be made available for those affected by the floods.
Mr Johnson's announcement comes amid criticism of the government not doing enough to help, as the flooding threatened to become an election issue.
He said funding for local councils to aid affected households would be made available at £500 per eligible household.
Meanwhile up to £2,500 would be made available for small to medium-sized businesses which have been impacted by the floods, and which are not covered by insurance.
"The worry for me is that there are some people who are continuing not to listen to the advice of the emergency services," he said.
"I would just say to people - the emergency services do have sound advice. When they advise you to evacuate, you should do so."
Nearly 100 soldiers have arrived in South Yorkshire to aid communities which have been cut off after the severe floods, and were spotted laying down sandbags in Stainforth, Doncaster, on Wednesday morning.
-
It is hoped their efforts will improve access to Fishlake - one of the worst-affected areas by last week's downpours.
More follows...