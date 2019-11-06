Boris Johnson pledges to change law to protect veterans if Tories win majority

© Kirsty O’Connor Prime Minister Boris Johnson lays a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Boris Johnson has pledged to change the law to protect Armed Forces veterans from vexatious legal action, as the General Election campaign enters its second week.

The Tories want to end unfair trials of veterans where no new evidence has been produced and the accusations have been questioned exhaustively in court.

If they win a majority at the election, the party will amend the Human Rights Act so it does not apply to incidents – including deaths during the Troubles – which took place before the law came into force in 2000.

The pledge is among a package of measures the party is proposing to support military personnel, veterans and their families.

Video: There won't be checks on goods from Northern Ireland to Great Britain, Boris Johnson says (The Guardian)

Replay Video SETTINGS OFF HD HQ SD LO

Labour, meanwhile, has announced plans to improve the working conditions for the forces – including scrapping the public sector pay cap and providing more decent housing.

Their proposals came as:

– Labour’s Keith Vaz, who was facing suspension from the Commons for six months after he was found to have “expressed willingness” to purchase cocaine for others, announced he would not stand at the election.

© Thomson Reuters Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

– The Tories faced mounting pressure to publish a report by the Intelligence and Security Committee examining Russian influence in British politics – following reports that it names oligarchs and wealthy Tory donors.

– Nigel Farage, who is facing calls to stand his Brexit Party candidates down in seats where they could split the Tory vote, will continue his nationwide campaign tour in the North East.

– The Liberal Democrats pledged to give every adult in England £10,000 to spend on education and training throughout their life as part of a “skills wallet” scheme.

© 2019 Matthew Horwood NEWPORT, WALES - NOVEMBER 08: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks during the Brexit Party general election campaign tour at the International Convention Centre on November 8, 2019 in Newport, Wales. Britain goes to the polls on December 12 to vote in a pre-Christmas general election. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

– The Guardian reported that Labour would meet on Monday to thrash out the details of its migration policy – after shadow cabinet minister Andrew Gwynne refused to say whether the party would end freedom of movement.

Mr Johnson, who will visit the Black Country to mark Armistice Day, said a Tory government would “always support” the Armed Forces.

He said: “As we remember the ultimate sacrifice made by our brave men and women for their country just over a century ago, it is right that we renew our commitment to the soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and veterans of today.”

© Thomson Reuters Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tastes a chicken product during a quality test at a general election campaign visit to the headquarters of Iceland Foods in Deeside, Wales, Britain November 8, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

The Conservative pledge includes measures to guarantee veterans job interviews for public sector roles, provide Ministry of Defence funded “wraparound” childcare, and tax relief for companies which hire veterans in the first year after they have left service.

It follows a furious row between the Tories and Labour over the cost of Jeremy Corbyn’s policies, which saw John McDonnell accuse the Conservatives of spreading “fake news”.

Analysis by Mr Johnson’s party claims that Labour would spend £1.2 trillion over five years – based on costings for the party’s last manifesto and its most recent pledges.

© 2019 Getty Images DONCASTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Conisbrough which has been hit by heavy flooding on November 8, 2019 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It assumes the Opposition would immediately sign up to the 32-hour week, abolish private schools, and pilot a universal basic income.

Mr McDonnell condemned it as an “incompetent mish-mash of debunked estimates and bad maths”, but the Chancellor Sajid Javid defended the dossier – claiming Labour would plunge

Britain into an economic crisis “within months”.