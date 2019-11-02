Boris Johnson splutters when asked about the naughtiest thing he's ever done
Watch: What's the naughtiest thing you've ever done, PM asked (Evening Standard)
This is the moment Boris Johnson gives a spluttering response when he was asked to reveal the naughtiest thing he has ever done.
Questioned on Sophy Ridge’s Sky News show on Sunday, the Prime Minister refused to confess and instead offered viewers an awkward, drawn-out reply.
During the 2017 general election, then Prime Minister Theresa May caused amusement after owning up to the naughtiest thing she had ever done: running "through the fields of wheat" as a child.
Responding to the same question, Mr Johnson, said: "No, no, no. I'm not telling you the naughtiest thing I've ever done."
Asked why not, he said: "Because I would improvise an answer which I had not cleared with my handlers and I would bitterly regret it."
Pressed on whether it was naughtier than running through fields of wheat, Mr Johnson replied: "I'm not going to make any comment about, you know, I'm not, I'm not gonna extemporise some answer about the naughtiest thing I've ever done.
"By the way, I think running through a field of wheat... no, I'm gonna be critical of Theresa."
He added: "I'll tell you what, Sophy, I'll make you this promise.
"If I can think of some answer about the naughtiest thing I've ever done that is both interesting and not terminally politically damaging, I will try and provide it for you the next time we meet."
