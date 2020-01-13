You are using an older browser version. Please use a supported version for the best MSN experience.

Boy, three, killed in caravan fire in Wales as sibling left in critical condition

A three-year-old boy has died in a caravan fire which left his four-year-old sibling in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to a fire in Ffair Rhos village in Ceredigion, western Wales, at 5.35am on Sunday.

A father and his two children are believed to have been inside the caravan when the fire broke out.

Police said while the father and the four-year-old were able to escape the caravan, the boy, thought to be three years old, was found dead inside.

Both survivors suffered burns and the father is in a stable condition while his other child is critical but stable.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the fire.

Detective Chief Superintendent Steve Cockwell said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this extremely difficult and traumatic time, and specialist officers have been put in place to support them.

“The Criminal Investigation Department is investigating the cause of the fire, and a major incident room has been set up at Aberystwyth police station.

