Brexit deal latest: Theresa May pens letter pleading with British public to back deal as critical EU summit gets under way

Theresa May has written an impassioned letter to the British public pleading with them to support her Brexit deal.

In a "letter to the nation", Mrs May said leaving the EU on March 29 2019 would mark "a new chapter in our national life" and there would be a moment of "renewal and reconciliation" after the bitter battles over Europe.

She said Brexit day "must mark the point when we put aside the labels of 'leave' and 'remain' for good and we come together again as one people."

The almost 800-word message is an attempt to speak directly to the public to build support for her deal.

It comes as EU leaders meet in Brussels to agree the withdrawal deal and the future EU-UK relationship. If the EU deal is approved, Mrs May will spend the next fortnight campaigning for it across the country before seeking a Parliamentary vote in the second week of December.

The prime minister faces widespread opposition at Westminster including from both wings of her Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party which props up her administration.

Mrs May said the deal "will honour the result of the referendum" by allowing the UK to "take back control" of its money, laws and borders.

"It is a deal for a brighter future, which enables us to seize the opportunities that lie ahead," she said.

She promised she would be "campaigning with my heart and soul" to win the vote in the Commons.

And "with Brexit settled" the UK will be able to focus on the economy, NHS, building homes and tackling the "burning injustices" in society, the PM added.

Mrs May will meet the other 27 EU leaders in Brussels after they have given their backing to the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration thrashed out by negotiators.

The summit after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez claimed the UK and EU had agreed to its demands for guarantees over the status of Gibraltar in future negotiations.

Madrid's foreign minister Josep Borrell went further, saying the agreement is "highly positive for Spain" and "the most important" since the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713 under which Gibraltar was ceded to the UK.

But Mrs May told reporters in Brussels: "The UK's position on the sovereignty of Gibraltar has not changed and will not change.

"I am proud that Gibraltar is British and I will always stand by Gibraltar."

And Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo used a live TV address to dismiss Mr Sanchez's claims: "What you have heard from the Spanish Prime Minister today was not a reflection of any new position, however much he tried to present it as such."

But the UK has been heavily criticised by her own MPs over the situation.

Tory Brexiteer Nadine Dorries said: "May has capitulated to every single EU demand. She's abandoned NI, and now Gibraltar.

"At no time does she push back."

Meanwhile Eurosceptic Andrew Bridgen, a prominent critic of the Prime Minister, said of Mrs May’s deal: "With regard to the Withdrawal Agreement and the proposed future relationship 'never in the history of our great nation have so many been betrayed, so deliberately, for so little'."

Following the resolution of the row, president of the European Council Donald Tusk sent out formal invitation letters to EU leaders for the summit, saying the deal "found the best possible compromise" and he would recommend that they approve it.

The 27 remaining EU leaders will meet on Sunday morning, with the prime minister joining them once they have decided on their approach.

Mrs May's political difficulties at home show no sign of abating, with speculation that Remain-leaning cabinet ministers have begun secret talks on a Brexit "Plan B" if the deal is rejected by MPs.

The Sunday Times reported that Chancellor Philip Hammond is working with David Lidington, Amber Rudd, Greg Clark and David Gauke on trying to persuade Mrs May to adopt a softer Brexit which may be able to get through parliament if her plan is rejected.

The Sunday Telegraph also reported that "several senior ministers" were working on plans for a Norway-style relationship with the EU.

Additional reporting by Press Association