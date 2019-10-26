British tourists among 33 injured in northern France coach crash

© AFP via Getty Images The FlixBus coach ended up on its side at the side of a motorway

Eleven British tourists were among 33 people who were injured in a horror coach crash on a motorway in northern France.

Some of the Britons were seriously injured when the FlixBus coach reportedly skidded in the wind and rain, smashed into a guardrail as it came off at an exit and rolled over on to its side east of Amiens.

It was travelling from Paris to London with passengers from the UK, France, the US, Spain, Australia, the Netherlands, Romania and Russia, reports added.

Firefighters cut a hole in the back of the bus to free some of the injured passengers who were trapped inside the overturned vehicle.

© Police The driver and all 32 passengers were injured, it was reported

The incident happened on the A1 motorway, near Saint-Quentin, Somme, just before 12pm local time on Sunday.

The female driver and all 32 passengers were injured. Victims were taken to a number of local hospitals.

Four patients who suffered serious injuries were in hospital in Amiens, the Courrier Picard newspaper reported.

Local police confirmed that 11 British nationals were injured, including some seriously.

© AFP via Getty Images Four people suffered serious injuries, according to officials

A police source added: "Many of those on board were treated at the scene, while others were taken to hospitals in the area. Of the 33 people on board, four are seriously hurt."

A major incident was declared by the emergency services, with about 50 firefighters, 30 police officers and 10 ambulances sent to the scene.

The bus veered out of its lane at a bend, crashed into the guardian and rolled onto its side, Courrier Picard reported.

The surface of the motorway was wet at the time.

© AFP via Getty Images The crash happened on the A1 motorway just before 12pm local time

Photos show the coach on its side with a smashed windscreen.

Part of the back of the vehicle had been cut open.

FlixBus sent a replacement coach to take passengers to London if they were well enough to continue the journey.

The firm set up an emergency number (+33 80030013730) and email address (specialcare@flixbus.com) for passengers and their loved ones.

© Provided by Reach Publishing Services Limited More than 30 people were taken to hospitals in northern France

The crash happened at Exit 13 of the A1 motorway, which was closed for several hours, at Estrées-Deniécourt.

Police are probing the cause of the crash.

A FlixBus spokesman told Mirror Online: "FlixBus regrets to confirm that, according to the most recent information available, a long-distance bus on its scheduled route from Paris to London from our local partner operating on behalf of FlixBus was involved in an accident today, Sunday November 3, at approximately at 12pm near Ablaincourt-Pressoir.

© Google Maps The London-bound coach crashed on the A1 motorway (red marker), east of Amiens

"According to the latest findings, there were 32 passengers and one bus driver on board.

"Injured passengers were taken to local hospitals; those not requiring medical attention are being taken care of by local authorities.

"FlixBus is in close contact with the relevant authorities in order to determine the exact cause of the accident and to ensure all passengers receive appropriate support.

"An emergency phone number is available for the passengers and their relatives."

FlixBus is a German company that runs intercity bus service in Europe and the United States, working with regional bus companies.

It is extremely popular with young people on a tight budget, especially students.

In October, a FlixBus coach travelling from Barcelona to Bordeaux overturned on the A61 motorway near Bizanet, France.

A 21-year-old woman died and 17 other people were injured.

In pictures: This week’s top images from around the world [The Atlantic]